Call for Entries: Mindanao Creative Non-fiction Writing Competition

The celebration of National Literature Month continues in May as the Call for Entries for the first-ever Mindanao Creative Non-fiction Writing Competition persists.

Led by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), in collaboration with the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino (KWF) and the National Book Development Board (NBDB), participants are invited to explore the theme of “Literature and Peace” or “Panitikan at Kapayapaan.” Encouraging and empowering Mindanaoan writers, the competition comprises two categories: Senior High School and College level, welcoming students currently enrolled in any public or private educational institution in Mindanao.

Participants are required to submit original works, free from plagiarism. Entries will undergo scrutiny through both manual and artificial intelligence (AI) checks. The submissions are open until May 17, 2024, and the announcement of winners will be on May 24, 2024. Participants will have the opportunity to win the grand prize of 10,000 pesos. Entries may be submitted here: bit.ly/keamananessaycontest.

For details on this press release, contact Mr. Rene S. Napeñas, Head, Public Affairs and Information Office, through [email protected] or 0945 788 5698. Visit www.ncca.gov.ph and the Facebook page @NCCAOfficial.