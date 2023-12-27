Call for Peace: Baguio City Unites Against Communist Terrorism

281 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen, Baguio City, Dec 27, 2023 – Hundreds of Peace-loving youth of Baguio City led a powerful display of patriotism and unity as they gathered to call for peace on December 26, 2023, at Malcolm Square, Session Road, Baguio City.

Under the theme “Sulong Para Sa Kapayapaan” (Moving forward towards Peace) the peace convention, joined by various youth organizations, such as the Youth for Peace Baguio Chapter, Cordillera Youth Leaders, Youth Mobile Force, Baguio City Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo, and Junior Police Club, highlighted their shared commitment to maintaining peace and promoting solidarity, as well as raising awareness and condemning the 55 years of atrocities of the Communist Terrorist Group.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong, in his stirring message read by Hon. John Rey Mananeng, President of the SK Federation Baguio City, emphasized that attaining and maintaining peace in a community does not only rely on the government alone but on collective efforts from the private sector and civil society groups.

“We are the role models; we all work together to make this world a better place for our youth,” he stated.

He also challenged the private sector and civil society groups to unite in purpose and together forge a path toward lasting peace.

Likewise, Councilor Vladimir Diamsay Cayabas commended the youth for organizing the activity, stressing that empowering the youth is one of the present administration’s agendas, allowing them to showcase their skills, talents, and capabilities.

“Our young people in the city of Baguio are active in doing different programs and activities that we are very proud of,” he said.

He also emphasized that “peace is not the absence of war, but the absence of the root cause of war.”

“That is why the government is implementing responsive policies that should address the concerns of our Kababayans. Rest assured that, as part of the Local Government Unit, particularly on committee and as chairperson on education, we are here to join you—our young people—for peace and development,” he added.

During the peace convention, Friends Rescued, also known as former rebels, bravely exposed the atrocities and deceit of their former organization—the communist terrorist group. As they shared their harrowing experiences, they urged the youth not to be deceived by the false promises and propaganda of the CTG. Their testimonies reveal important truths about unpleasant realities that are sometimes kept hidden.

Moreover, the peace convention also featured musical performances and other artistic manifestations of peace, expressing the determination to achieve lasting peace. As the activity culminated, participants pledged their commitment to building a peaceful and inclusive society.

The peace convention in Baguio that was also attended by the Joint Task Group Baguio, Department of Interior and Local Government unit, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, National Youth Commission, Sangguniang Kabataan, religious and other sectoral organizations was a resounding success, showcasing the community’s unity against the CTG and reinforcing that unity and understanding are key to ending insurgency.