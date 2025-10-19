Calls for creation of OFW Pension Fund renewed by Sen. Erwin Tulfo on his visit to OFWs in Italy

526 SHARES Share Tweet

THE earlier call for the creation of a pension fund for overseas Filipino workers which will be a separate fund other than the Social Security System Fund was renewed by Senator Erwin Tulfo during his visit to the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Milan, Italy.

Tulfo made the renewed call as he joined the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan”, an initiative of the current administration to bring government services of at least 12 agencies closer to Filipinos working abroad.

“Our OFWs are hailed as modern-day heroes, but most of them do not receive the protection they deserve. Current government programs for our migrant workers should not be limited to legal assistance and medical aid; they should also ensure protection for their future once they retire,” Tulfo lamented.

“That’s why we are calling for the passage of a law that will provide a pension system for our OFWs so they can reap the rewards of the sacrifices they made for their families and loved ones,” he added.

Senate Bill No. 252, or the proposed OFW Pension Act, is among Tulfo’s Top 20 priority bills. Filed on July 8, said proposed measure seeks to provide a P5,000 monthly pension for eligible OFWs, particularly those engaged in manual, skilled or technical occupations.

It was learned that while in Italy, Sen. Tulfo also took the time to visit a 50-year-old Filipina who is currently in a vegetative state due to a road accident on October 4, 2024.

He urged DMW officials to explore possible ways to sustain assistance and long-term welfare interventions for OFWs in situations similar to that of the Filipina who was involved in the road crash.

For his part, Tulfo vowed to reach out to the family of the OFW patient for more support.

Tulfo, along with officials from the Philippine Consular Office in Milan, also met with representatives of Studio Legale Parenti, which provides legal assistance to Filipinos who are victims of crimes, abuse, scams and illegal recruitment in Italy, to check the status of cases involving our ‘kababayans’ there.

“In the upcoming plenary deliberations on the proposed 2026 General Appropriations Bill in the Senate, we will raise these cases so the government can provide sufficient funding for the protection programs and assistance of the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration,” Tulfo said.

Just last week, Tulfo joined First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan and other government officials in the OFW Serbisyo Caravans in Rome, Italy.

As the sponsor of the DMW’s 2026 budget, Tulfo expressed the need to ensure that OFWs receive adequate medical and legal support from the Philippine government at all times.