Cameroonian goes berserk at NAIA, attacks security personnel, promptly arrested by PNP-AVSEGROUP

PNP authorities pacify the passenger and placed him under arrest after he harmed security personnel at NAIA. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE prompt response of the PNP-Aviation Security Group averted what could have been a messier situation, after an inadmissible Cameroonian national under airline and immigration custody suddenly became violent and attacked security personnel, causing harm to at least five of them.

PBGen Jay Reyes Cumigad, Director of the PNP- AVSEGROUP, assured that his unit upholds a zero-tolerance policy against any act that threatens or attempts to compromise airport security operations.

“Discipline is mandatory and any violation of airport rules and regulations will be met with firm and decisive measures to preserve order and protect the traveling public,” Cumigad said.

It was learned that what began as a routine Thursday night on October 30, 2025 at the transit lounge in the Departure Area of NAIA Terminal 1 turned tense after the guards advised passenger Floriant Ndzeng Atangana several times to stop loitering and going outside the holding area where he was being kept in custody.

The 18-year-old foreigner however, reportedly became unruly and assaulted the guards using a chair and his belt, while shouting profanities at the airport personnel trying to pacify him.

In the process, five guards were injured— Roderick Pagulayan, Leofel Niño Laurilla, Christopher Naparate, Nursiya Narawi and Katrina Mae Riel.

Reportedly, the said passenger ignored repeated reminders to remain inside the lounge area and subsequently lost control, as he attacked the guards using a plastic chair and a belt.

Several airline security personnel sustained injuries as they tried to restrain the passenger, who continued shouting profanities and causing alarm among other travelers in the area.

Responding personnel from the PNP-AVSEGROUP swiftly arrived, managed the situation and ensured the safety of everyone in the vicinity. The passenger was brought under control without further incident.

Meantime, authorities have already coordinated with the Bureau of Immigration to determine the appropriate course of action for the said inadmissible passenger, who remains under custody.

The injured security personnel are still considering whether or not to pursue charges against the passenger.