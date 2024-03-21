‘Capital Report’ goes directly to barangays – Mayor Honey

Mayor Honey Lacuna vows to bring the City Hall even much closer to the people by bringing her 'Capital Report' to the barangays to augment the 'Kalinga sa Maynila.' (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna vows to bring the City Hall even much closer to the people by bringing her 'Capital Report' to the barangays to augment the 'Kalinga sa Maynila.' (JERRY S. TAN)

249 SHARES Share Tweet

BEGINNING Friday, March 22, 2024, Mayor Honey Lacuna will be reporting about the goings-on in her administration straight to the citizens of Manila.

It was learned that the lady mayor’s ‘Capital Report’ will be held for the first time in a barangay located in the sixth district of Manila. The ‘Capital Report’, held on a regular basis in Manila City Hall, is a venue where Lacuna informs her constituency on what the city government has done and the activities it had undertaken for the past week or weeks.

Aired live on social media via her makeshift studio, the ‘Capital Report’ is also where the mayor makes special announcements or imparts information that Manilans need to know.

By bringing it to the barangays, Lacuna said it is hoped that the city government will be brought even closer to the people it serves.

According to Lacuna, while she reports on her administration’s accomplishments directly to the residents, the “Kalinga sa Maynila” will still continue.

The ‘Kalinga’ is a regular forum also being held in barangays where the mayor herself entertains complaints, questions and suggestions straight from the residents in a no-holds barred meeting where she brings with her the heads of offices that are usually sought by residents for help. It is also meant to bring the basic services of City Hall right to the communities to spare the residents from having to go to City Hall to seek the services they need.

While the “Kalinga” is being held from District 1 all the way to District 6, the ‘Capital Report,’ on the other hand, will be held from District 6 to District 1.

Lacuna said that she is bent on bringing City Hall closer to the people of Manila and possibly, to get them involved and make them feel that their government is just within reach to serve them.