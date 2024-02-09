CAR Whole-of-Nation Approach Brings Outreach Programs to Remote Schools of Benguet

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen, Baguio City, Feb, 09, 2024 – In a remarkable demonstration of the government’s Whole-of-Nation Approach, a collaborative initiative of Department of Education (DepEd) Cordillera, the Northern Luzon Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines (NOLCOM AFP), Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 (RMFB15), Cordillera Eagles Region 1, REACT Phils (Strawberry Group), and Madame of Bauang converged and conducted a meaningful outreach program in the remote elementary schools of Indaoac and Andolor in Tuba, Benguet on February 8, 2024.

Unmindful of the rugged terrain, the combined initiative of these government and non-government organizations resulted in the free distribution of school supplies, slippers, shoes, personal hygiene kits, and shirts to the 138 learners of the two far-flung elementary schools.

Brigada Pagbasa, led by the soldiers of NOLCOM, AFP, and RMFB 15, was also organized for the learners of grades 1 and 2 at Indaoac Elementary School. This storytelling session led to a newfound sense of comfort and trust among the children, erasing their wariness of the uniformed personnel.

Furthermore, the schools extended a warm welcome to the stakeholders through their smiles, hospitality, and cultural dance presentations, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie, demonstrating that the outreach program not only provided material aid but also fostered a spirit of cooperation and goodwill among the learners and the community as a whole.

The initiative was particularly significant as it was initiated as part of the birthday celebration of DepEd Cordillera Regional Director Estela P. Leon-Cariño, showcasing her charitable heart and dedication for the development and well-being of the schools.

The Regional Director also expressed his gratitude to the AFP and PNP Cordillera for their partnership in advancing shared commitments concerning education.

“We look forward to further strengthening our partnership as we continue to work together. I am confident that our collaborative endeavors will yield even more positive outcomes for the benefit of our region,” stated RD Cariño.

The activity exemplifies the commitment of NOLCOM, AFP, and PROCOR not only to maintaining peace and order but also to supporting the advancement of quality education and uplifting the welfare of communities, especially in remote areas.

The NOLCOM AFP, PROCOR and DepEd Cordillera will continue working together, geared towards promoting quality education, peace, and development.