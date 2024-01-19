Carbon PH Meeting

The game changers' top companies joined forces for Carbon PH, recognizing their pivotal role in helping to address climate change impacts

The game changers' top companies joined forces for Carbon PH, recognizing their pivotal role in helping to address climate change impacts

83 SHARES Share Tweet

It marks a significant milestone for the Philippines as industry-leading companies came together on January 17 to support the country in its transitional aspirations for a lower carbon economy through investments in nature-based solutions, capacity building and inputs for policy development.

The recently held meeting of the Carbon PH initiative witnessed the convergence of the private sector aspiring for a significant impact on the country’s transition towards a better future. Companies that participated in the meeting include Aboitiz Equity Ventures, UnionDigital Bank, Aboitiz Data Innovation, GT Capital Holdings, Foundation for Economic Freedom, Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, SM Investments Corporation, Jollibee Group Foundation, Sibol, SGV, Filinvest Development Utilities, Chroma Hospitality, Lucio Tan Group, JG Summit Holdings, Cebu Pacific, Research Triangle Institute International, and Coca-Cola Foundation.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared dedication to sustainable development, aligning efforts to address climate change through practical solutions and policy advocacy. The Carbon PH initiative recognizes the private sector’s pivotal role in implementing nature-based solutions as companies contribute essential resources, expertise, and innovation.

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Aboitiz Group’s Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer and one of the project lead contributors, emphasized the significance of private sector involvement, stating, “The private sector plays a crucial role in implementing nature-based solutions. These companies bring forth the necessary resources, expertise, and innovation needed to drive and contribute to sustainable development.”

The synergies within the private sector are strategic, aimed to enhance the scale and effectiveness of nature-based solutions. Leveraging their extensive experience in implementing sustainability initiatives, these companies are well-positioned to shape an enabling environment with policy recommendations supporting nature-based solutions.

The Carbon PH initiative signifies a historic milestone for the Philippines, marking a transformative step towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future. As these leading companies join forces, they set a powerful precedent for corporate responsibility, collaboration, and the pursuit of a greener economy in the Philippines and beyond.