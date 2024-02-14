Career guidance orientation launched for senior high in Manila

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the city government of Manila has launched a ‘career guidance orientation’ program for all senior high school students in the city.

It was learned that Lacuna directed Fernan Bermejo, head of the public employment service office (PESO) to head the program aimed at educating senior high school students and guide them on what they want to pursue.

According to Bermejo, the program will cover about 9,000 students from a total of 27 schools and that the goal is to guide the students on their decision whether to pursue college education, begin a small business or already seek employment.

On orders of the mayor, Bermejo said that the seminar, which will be carried out for one whole month, will be a whole-day affair and comes at no cost to the participants who are even provided with free food.

Bermejo said that at least 500 students already benefitte4d during the career guidance orientation held in Raja Soliman Science and Technology High School.

He said that the project is being conducted in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment, Division of City Schools of Manila and the school management.

“Isinagawa ang nasabing orientation upang gabayan at ihanda ang ating mga mag-aaral sa senior high school kung anong career path ang mga posible nilang tahakin tulad ng pagtuloy sa pag-aaral sa kolehiyo, pagtatrabaho at pagnenegosyo,” Bermejo added.

Lacuna meanwhile said that the city government’s efforts to provide jobs is a continuing thing, adding that even senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) are included in the efforts.

The mayor said that apart from the job fairs being conducted by the PESO in various venues on a regular basis, the local government also helps provide employment through its help desks each time a “Kalinga sa Maynila” is held in certain barangays.

The “Kalinga sa Maynila” is a regular forum being held by Lacuna herself, wherein she brings with her the heads of the different departments, offices and bureaus whose basic services are most sought by the residents going to the Manila City Hall.