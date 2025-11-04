Carlos Kremer Hails Bahrain As Beating Heart Of Global MMA Growth

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Less than 24 hours before his formal induction into the newly established BRAVE CF Hall of Fame, legendary cage announcer Carlos Kremer has paid tribute to the Kingdom of Bahrain for cultivating one of the most vibrant and fast-evolving mixed martial arts ecosystems on the planet.

A fixture in the global MMA scene, his journey with BRAVE Combat Federation has taken him to 38 nations, earning him the recognition as “The Most Traveled Cage Announcer in MMA History.”

Named Fight Book MMA’s #1 Cage Announcer in the World for eight consecutive years from 2017 to 2024, Kremer has seen the sport’s rise from local circuits to global stages — and he credits Bahrain for fueling that transformation.

“Bahrain is not just hosting MMA; it’s redefining it,” he said. “Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, this nation has created a movement that empowers fighters from every corner of the world.”

For Kremer, Bahrain’s influence on MMA goes beyond the spectacle inside the cage.

A recipient of two Navy Achievement Medals for Honor and Valor, the U.S. Marine veteran recognizes in Bahrain’s combat sports culture the same core principles that guided his military service — courage, discipline, and unity.

His career has been a lifelong testament to those ideals. In 2023, Kremer was inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame, a milestone followed by his enshrinement into the BRAVE CF Hall of Fame on Wednesday, November 5.

Both honors underscore his deep commitment to the sport and its athletes — a dedication mirrored by Bahrain’s unrelenting push to elevate mixed martial arts globally.

“What Bahrain has accomplished with BRAVE CF and KHK MMA is extraordinary,” Kremer emphasized. “They have given fighters from developing regions a global platform, while keeping the spirit of respect and sportsmanship at the core.”

From its inception, BRAVE CF sought to unify the world through combat sports.

What began as a platform for regional talent has blossomed into an international force, hosting events across continents and creating opportunities for fighters who once struggled for recognition.

“The growth here isn’t just organizational, it’s cultural,” Kremer added. “It’s inspiring a new generation to believe that they belong on the world stage.”

As the promotion approaches a landmark moment with BRAVE 100, set to take place at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town on Friday, November 7, Bahrain’s legacy as the epicenter of global MMA innovation continues to strengthen.

For Kremer, whose voice has echoed through arenas from Asia to the Americas, Bahrain’s story is one of transformation — proof that with vision, leadership, and heart, a nation can reshape the world of sports.

“Bahrain’s impact extends far beyond the cage,” Kremer concluded. “It’s shaping a worldwide community based on opportunity and honor.”

