Cauayan Airport employee returns P82,000 cash to OFW

Cauayan Airport CAAP Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) personnel handing over the lost cash and valuable items contained in a green envelope to Evelyn Ignacio Lakaden. (JERRY S. TAN)

FOR his outstanding display of integrity and honesty in line of service. Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Area Center 2 Manager Mary Sulyn Sagorsor and Cauayan Airport Manager Greysen Villoria commended a maintenance personnel at Cauayan Airport.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that the the maintenance staff, identified as Alexander Nuñez, discovered a green envelope atop a baggage cart at 12:08 p.m. on July 3, and promptly turned it over to the Cauayan Airport lost and found.

On inspection, the green envelope was found to have contained essential documents belonging to an overseas Filipino worker (OFW). The documents included an ID, a cell phone, passport and cash amounting to P82,000.

CSIS Personnel at Cauayan Airport located and identified Evelyn Ignacio Lakaden as the rightful owner of the green envelope. On the same day, all the items, including the P82,000.00 cash, were returned to Lakaden.

CAAP Area Center 2 Manager Mary Sulyn Sagorsor expressed her gratitude and appreciation for Nuñez’s exemplary act, stating: “We are proud of Mr. Nuñez for his integrity and commitment to service. May his actions be an inspiration to all CAAP employees. We extend our gratitude to Mr. Nunez for his dedication to return the lost valuables with their rightful owner.”

Cauayan Airport Manager Greysen Villoria added, “His act of honesty reflects the values we uphold at Cauayan Airport. We always strive to provide a safe and secure environment for all passengers here and ensure their belongings are handled with care. We are glad to have Mr. Nuñez as part of our team.”

Apolonio said the authority continues to emphasize the importance of integrity and honesty among its employees, encouraging them to be exemplary role models. The organization’s commitment to uphold the highest standards of service ensures the safety and satisfaction of all travelers passing through CAAP-operated airports.