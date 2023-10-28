Cauayan City’s festive mood highlighted in holiday centerpiece lighting

Local leaders and mall officials formally light the Christmas centerpiece at the Green Park open area of SM mall in Cauayan City on October 28, 2023. (Vill Gideon Visaya)

CAUAYAN CITY – With dazzling lights which marked the festive mood and spirit, the 35-foot Christmas tree and giant toys and decorations were formally lighted at the Green Park open area at SM Cauayan mall on October 27 at seven-o-clock in the evening here.

The newly lighted holiday centerpiece features giant red-and-gold Christmas balls, toys, Santa Claus and his reindeer and sleigh, and giant gift boxes.

Jesusa Mariano, one of the mallgoers, said she and her family members enjoyed the festive holiday site.

“Having photographs here will be a lasting memento for us. We will cherish this experience,” she added.

City Mayor Caesar Dy Jr., who graced the occasion, described the Christmas lighting as s a symbol of a single goal but unified community.

Mayor Dy said it “is in an effort to bring light to every family and to every people in the city.”

Sheila Marie Estabillo, regional mall operations manager, said promotions and discounts were offered in the holiday bazaars, toy fairs, cinemas and other entertainment centers that catered villagers.

The giant holiday decorations, which will run until the first week of January, took immediate notice from children who spent time playing and taking photographs especially at the trees, giant toys, sleigh, balls and other decorations. (Vill Gideon Visaya)