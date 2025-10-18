Cayetano backs call for higher funding for disaster-hit families’ housing aid

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano has expressed support for the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s (DHSUD) appeal for a higher budget for the Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP) to help families rebuild their homes after recent calamities.

Cayetano made the call after it came out during a Senate briefing on DHSUD’s proposed 2026 budget on October 15 that the agency had requested P4 billion for the program but was granted only P412 million under the 2026 National Expenditure Program.

The IDSAP provides P10,000 in cash aid for partially damaged houses and P30,000 for totally damaged ones.

Cayetano said rehabilitation remains the weakest link in disaster response, noting that families affected by previous calamities are often forgotten once new ones strike.

“Medyo magaling na tayo sa relief but medyo mabagal talaga tayo sa rehabilitation. In fact, ‘pag may nangyaring bagong kalamidad, nakakalimutan na natin y’ung dati,” he said.

He emphasized that disaster relief must always be followed by proper rebuilding so that communities can “build right at first sight”.

To address this, the minority leader renewed his call for the creation of an Emergency Response Department, which he has consistently pushed for, to ensure accountability and continuity in disaster response and rehabilitation.

“Kailangan po ng isang departamento na walang ibang ginagawa kundi relief at rehab,” the minority leader said. “Ang kalamidad po ba, ang sunog, ang bagyo, ang lindol, eto po ba ay tumitigil? Hindi. Pero ang mga departamento, hilong-hilo na rin sa kaka-multitasking.”

Cayetano also called for transparency and efficiency in implementing the IDSAP and other disaster-related programs to make sure that funds reach the intended beneficiaries.

“We need a department na may isang natuturo, may isang pong accountable, at isa pong nakatutok talaga d’yan,” he said.