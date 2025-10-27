Cayetano’s Tulong Medikal boosts Cebu quake survivors

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Bayanihan filled the air as Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano continued to extend compassion to earthquake-hit communities in Cebu through his Tulong Medikal and Emergency Response Department (ERD) caravan. From October 21 to 23, 2025, Cayetano’s team served 989 residents in quake-hit San Remigio, Medellin, and Tabogon through free services such as stress-debriefing, medical and psychological consultations, treatment for minor injuries, wounds, and fractures, anti-tetanus shots, new vaccines, and a month’s supply of medicines for maintenance and common ailments. The team also distributed hot meals, water, and tarpaulins to residents in mentioned areas, including underserved areas. Children enjoyed storytelling and coloring activities that brought comfort and hope amid the aftermath.

All these were done in partnership with Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro, San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez, Medellin Mayor Edwin Salimbagon, and Tabogon Mayor Francis Salimbangon. Recently, the Cayetano team also delivered aid to the town of Borbon to distribute folding tents and blankets, in response to the request of former Borbon Vice Mayor Roy Melgo. Cebu continues to rise — and Senator Cayetano remains steadfast in helping every step of the way.