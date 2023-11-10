CCP Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan 2024 extends deadline for submission of entries

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines – To provide ample time for more groups to produce their video entries, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) has EXTENDED the deadline for applications to CCP Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan 2024 to DECEMBER 10, 2023.

The competition is open to groups, consisting of Filipinos, aged 18 and above. Each group must be composed of three (3) individuals; two playing as the opposing sides in the verbal joust (Una at Ikalawang Magbabaraptas) and one mediator (Lakandiwa). Groups can use any of the following languages: Filipino, Ilokano, Hiligaynon, and Cebuano.

To join, groups must submit a video of their Baraptasan performance, focusing on any of the following topics:

Sa pagsusulong ng kaunlaran ng bansa, aling paraan ang dapat gamitin – makabago o makaluma? Nakakatulong ba ang social media sa pag-unlad ng kaisipan ng mamamayan – oo o hindi? Kailangan bang mangibang-bayan upang higit na mapaunlad ang sarili?

Groups can submit their entry, using this link: https://forms.gle/fgxQx5j1nn7kiAS87. Zoom recordings of the Baraptasan performance is also accepted.

From the submissions, 10 finalists will be selected and invited to perform in the national competition, slated on April 6, 2024, in Manila–in time for the celebration of the centennial anniversary of the first-ever Balagtasan. Travel and accommodation expenses of the finalists during their stay in Manila will be shouldered by CCP.

Winners will receive the following prizes: a. First prize – Php300,000; b. Second prize – Php200,000; c. Third prize – Php100,000. The rest of the finalists will receive Php50,000 each.

To know more about CCP Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan 2024, follow the official CCP social media accounts on Facebook: Cultural Center of the Philippines and CCP’s Kanto Kultura.