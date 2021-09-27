CCP Launches Folio on 2020 Gawad CCP Awardees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Celebrating its 52nd anniversary, the Cultural Center of the Philippines virtually launches the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining Folio, the official publication of the highest award given by the premier art institution to deserving Filipino artists and cultural workers, on September 30, 2021, 2pm via CCP and CCP Intertextual Division Facebook pages.

Set to be released in printed and digital formats, the folio contains citations, essays, photos, and notable works of a performing group, a publication, and twelve individuals who have been named as recipients of the 2020 Gawad CCP Para sa Sining for their outstanding achievements and contributions to Philippine arts and culture.

The awardees are: danseur Nonoy Froilan, pianist and former CCP president Raul M. Sunico, theater veteran Felix “Nonon” Padilla, visual artist Luis “Junyee” Yee, Jr., writer Lualhati T. Bautista, filmmaker Clodualdo “Doy” del Mundo Jr., architect Cristina V. Turalba, designer Kenneth Cobonpue, cultural worker Nestor Horfilla, Danilo L. Dolor, the late Tony Fabella, and the late Alice Guillermo, the Integrated Performing Arts Guild, and the Liwayway Magazine.

The program starts with a message from CCP chairperson Margie Moran-Floirendo, followed by the introduction of the 2020 Awardees by CCP vice president and artistic director Chris Millado, while CCP president Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso will share his insights on the folio as closing remarks.

Dr. Nicanor G. Tiongson, the editor of the folio, with art director Kiko del Rosario, will introduce the whole folio and the team behind the project. One of the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining awardees, will talk about the Philippine arts scene, and another awardee, Integrated Performing Arts Guild (IPAG) will also share a performance via video presentation.

“The folio is an excellent guide on the Filipino artists whose outstanding achievements and contributions to Philippine arts and culture are something that every Filipino, especially the young generations, can emulate,” said CCP chairperson Moran-Floirendo.

Follow the CCP and CCP Intertextual Facebook pages to know how you can get a copy of the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining Folio.