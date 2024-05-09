CDOCJ-MD: Earthquake Dry Run

111 SHARES Share Tweet

(Simulation of earthquake preparedness exercise at CDOCJ-MD)

Cagayan de Oro City – In an effort to bolster readiness and preparedness in the face of potential emergencies, the City Jail administration, under the astute leadership of JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, orchestrated a comprehensive dry run of OPLAN EARTHQUAKE on May 7, 2024, at approximately 03:50 PM.

Led by the vigilant guidance of JCINPS OMAR JALAGAT, Chief Security and Control and JINSP GARY MAGDALE, Officer of the Day, the CDOCJ-MD diligently participated in this exercise aimed at fortifying the institution’s response strategies in the event of seismic activity.

The dry run served as a crucial initiative to heighten awareness and readiness amongst both personnel and Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) housed within the facility. Through simulated scenarios and meticulous coordination, the exercise underscored the commitment of the City Jail to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals under its care.

The City Jail administration remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering a secure environment and upholding the highest standards of safety protocols. Such proactive measures underscore the institution’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of its community.