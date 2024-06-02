526 SHARES Share Tweet

Cagayan de Oro City – BJMP Region X-Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Male Dormitory (CDOCJ-MD) celebrated the 13th Community Relations Service (CRS) Month this June with a kick-off event held at Barangay Tignapoloan. The event was part of their initiative to actively participate in the flagship program of Hon. Mayor Rolando “Klarex” A. Uy, titled “Klarex nga Serbisyo sa Baryo.”

Under the theme “Nagkakaisang Kawanihan at Pamayanan Tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas,” the BJMPRO-X CDOCJ-MD personnel, under the direct supervision of JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, City Jail Warden, engaged in various community service activities. These included distributing ELCAC and BJMP Color Run leaflets, and addressing inquiries about potential programs and services.

The team also offered free food, extended the application of Jail Visitors ID, and conducted free blood pressure check-ups for the community members and concerned families of PDLs who wished to avail these services.

The aim of the event was to bring government services directly to the community, rebuilding trust and confidence in the government. By actively participating in the “Klarex nga Serbisyo sa Baryo” program, BJMPRO-X CDOCJ-MD demonstrated their commitment to serving the community and contributing to the development of a new Philippines.