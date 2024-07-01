388 SHARES Share Tweet

Cagayan de Oro City – Yesterday, Under the direct supervision of JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, City Jail Warden, together with CDOCJ-MD Personnel, actively participated in the second round of Hon. Mayor Rolando “Klarex” A. Uy’s flagship program, “Klarex nga Serbisyo sa Baryo.” The event, held at Barangay Dansolihon National High School, aimed to bring essential government services directly to the doorstep of the community, fostering renewed trust and confidence in local governance.

During the event, CDOCJ-MD distributed ELCAC leaflets and engaged in discussions with community to address inquiries. Special attention was given to the community providing them with various services including the extension of Jail Visitors IDs and free blood pressure check-ups. Additionally, foods were distributed to attendees, emphasizing community well-being and support.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing public service delivery and bridging gaps between the government and our communities,” stated JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, City Jail Warden. “By actively participating in ‘Klarex nga Serbisyo sa Baryo,’ we aim to empower residents and strengthen community ties.”

The success of the program reflects a collaborative effort among local agencies and stakeholders in ensuring that every citizen receives equitable access to essential services and support.