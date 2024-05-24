CDRRMO Empowers CDOCJ-MD Personnel with Basic Life Support Skills

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Cagayan de Oro City – The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) took proactive steps to enhance emergency response capabilities within the Cagayan de Oro City Jail Male Dormitory (CDOCJ-MD). Three representatives from CDRRMO, namely Marigold Sabellina, RN – Emergency Medical Technician, along with Erika Anne Colegio and Daryl Pantaleon – Training Staffs, conducted a comprehensive Basic Life Support Seminar for the facility’s personnel.

The Basic Life Support Seminar represents a proactive measure towards building a resilient community, where individuals possess the necessary skills to intervene effectively during critical moments. Through such initiatives, CDRRMO and the CDOCJ-MD reaffirm their dedication to fostering a culture of safety and preparedness among all stakeholders.

The session, centered on hands-only CPR techniques, aimed to equip jail officers with essential life-saving skills, fostering a swift and effective response during emergencies. By providing practical training in CPR, the initiative seeks to bolster the safety and well-being of both pdl and staff within the facility.

Under the supervision of Jail Warden JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, this collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both CDRRMO and the CDOCJ-MD to prioritize preparedness and safety. The seminar not only enhances the personnel’s capacity to address medical emergencies within the jail premises but also equips them to respond adeptly to various crisis situations beyond its confines.