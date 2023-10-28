CEB commits to support OFWs

Officials from Cebu Pacific, United Filipino Global, Department of Migrant Workers, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and Philippine National Police pose for a photo after the MOU signing. (From L-R) Police Lieutenant General Rhodel Sermonia, Deputy Chief Administrator of the Philippine National Police; Atty. Patricia Yvonne Caunan, Undersecretary of the Department of Migrant Workers; Gemma Sotto, President of United Filipino Global; Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer; Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer; Director Rosalia Catapang of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. (JERRY S. TAN)

IN an effort to collaborate on projects aimed at improving the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced having entered into a partnership with United Filipino Global (UFG), a non-government organization that helps Filipino migrant workers.

This partnership was sealed on October 27, when CEB signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide free flights to select OFW beneficiaries and endorse potential scholarship grants to OFW children. The airline will also mount special flights to provide humanitarian assistance and transport to distressed OFWs in cases of natural disasters, emergencies and critical situations.

Aside from these, CEB will also organize information campaigns to update OFWs on safe and responsible air travel practices, as well as help OFW families and their children to participate in internship programs for aspiring flight crew and attendants.

“Cebu Pacific looks forward to this partnership with UFG with the objective of assisting OFWs on their journey. Our commitment goes beyond providing flights, it extends to creating a meaningful experience for our kababayans. We understand the challenges they face, and we are providing the necessary support aside from our commitment to make air travel safe, reliable, and affordable,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

CEB’s partnership with UFG is a testament to the airline’s commitment to uplift the lives of OFWs by connecting them to a wide international network and offering the quickest way back to the Philippines.

“With this collaboration, we are praying that our upcoming programs will be felt and received. We are hoping that we can be an instrument for our OFWs and their children, and continue to make a difference in their lives. We look forward to start our programs with Cebu Pacific,” said Gemma Sotto, president of United Filipino Global.

CEB has mounted several flights in recent years to provide free transport to distressed OFWs back to the Philippines. In 2021 alone, CEB repatriated over 11,000 Filipinos from Dubai and the Middle East affected by COVID-19 lockdowns through a series of Bayanihan flights.