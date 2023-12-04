CEB enhances its baggage policy

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced that it is offering air travelers more options to choose from for their check-in baggage as it rolls out its enhanced baggage policy.

Spokesperson Carmina Romero said passengers now may avail up to three pieces of baggage and choose from 20kg, 24kg, 28kg, or 32kg variants. Previously, CEB passengers could only purchase up to two pieces of any combination of 20kg or 32kg baggage allowance.

Customers may buy the pre-paid bags as they book their flights and add additional baggage allowance via the Manage Booking portal using their MyCebuPacific accounts, she added.

Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said that “Cebu Pacific always strives to be customer centric. We updated our baggage policy so that passengers can have greater control over their baggage allowance at lower rates than current airport charges. This could help our customers lessen their expenses and experience a faster bag drop at the airport.”

Iyog said CEB advises its passengers to book their flights online by creating a MyCebuPacific account to get notifications about their upcoming trips, manage their bookings, access their Travel Funds, among other features.

Online check-in is also available via the Cebu Pacific app and website, reducing passenger waiting time at the airport and allowing them to go straight to their assigned boarding gates, she added.