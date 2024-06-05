CEB expands Cebu hub, launches Masbate and Bangkok destination

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced that it is expanding its Cebu hub with the launch of two new destinations, Masbate and Bangkok via Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), allowing travelers from the Queen City of the South to explore more places in the Philippines and Asia.

Starting October 2, 2024, CEB will operate flights between Cebu and Don Mueang-Bangkok three times weekly – every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Meanwhile, flights between Cebu and Masbate will start to operate on October 25, 2024, three times weekly as well – every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“Cebu Pacific is excited to expand our Cebu hub with these new routes to Don Mueang-Bangkok and Masbate. This expansion aligns with our mission to provide accessible and affordable air travel for every Juan. We are committed to connecting more destinations and offering our passengers more choices for their travel needs,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President, and Chief Commercial Officer.

With the expansion of Cebu’s inter-island connectivity, travelers can now see Masbate’s exceptional white sand beaches such as Ticao and Burias Islands. You may also explore the rich marine life that Manta Bowl Shoal has to offer. Truly, the city offers something for travelers who seek adventure and exploration.

Bangkok, on the other hand, is one of CEB’s first international destinations, launching its maiden Manila-Bangkok service in 2006. Aside from Cebu, CEB also operates direct flights to Bangkok from Manila and Clark.

CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero meanwhile said: “To further entice passengers, starting today until June 13, 2024, you may book your flights to Don Mueang-Bangkok and Masbate from Cebu for as low as P1 one-way base fare exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period for Don Mueang-Bangkok will be from October 2 – 25, 2024, and October 25, 2024 – March 29, 2025, for Masbate.

Romero said CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.