CEB launches Manila-Kaohsiung flights with ‘Piso Sale’

IN an effort to allow more passengers to explore the harbor-side parks and urban landscapes of southern Taiwan’s largest city, leading carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced that it is further expanding its international network as it launches flights between Manila and Kaohsiung with its signature ‘Piso Sale.’

From May 30 to June 13, CEB travelers may book flights to Kaohsiung for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from August 16 to October 25, 2024.

“We are very excited to launch direct flights to the wonderful city of Kaohsiung. With the growing interest among passengers to travel to new destinations, we hope that this launch will encourage them to add another destination to their itinerary or cross off one they’ve been looking to visit,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Starting August 16, 2024, CEB’s Manila-Kaohsiung flights will operate thrice a week – every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

As such, Kaohsiung will be the second destination that CEB operates in Taiwan, granting passengers more affordable options to visit Taiwan. CEB also flies twice daily to Taipei, the capital city and economic center of Taiwan.

With CEB’s Manila-Kaohsiung flights, travelers can cruise along the city’s famous Love River, experience the Hakka culture in Meinong, or visit the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts. The city is a perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts and travelers with an appreciation for different cultures and unique artifacts.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail themselves of other add-ons. Cebu Pacific also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.