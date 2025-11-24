CEB launches special Singapore Seat Sale, new travel series

249 SHARES Share Tweet

One-way base fares to Singapore for as low as P388 from Manila, P488 from Clark, P788 from Cebu and P838 from Iloilo, was launched by Cebu Pacific starting today until November 27.

CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero. Cebu Pacific (CEB) said the travel period will be from August 1 to October 31, 2026, allowing everyone more time to plan their getaways to the Lion City.

Meanwhile, Romero said that the Philippines’ leading airline is also inviting everyone to discover Singapore with real-life couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez, who return to the Lion City as new parents to explore its hidden gems, launched alongside the special seat that makes now the perfect time to fly.

Romero said that in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, CEB released the first episode of a three-part series following the couple as they discover a fresh sense of wonder in Singapore – exploring stylish concept stores, unique dining spots, and the romance, culture, and adventure that fit even into a short escape.

With its seamless connectivity, world-class culinary scene and renowned tourist attractions, Singapore remains to be a top-of-mind destination among Filipinos seeking memorable vacations, she added.

So as to further entice travelers, CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East and offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons, Romero said.

“The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore’s key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions,” she added.