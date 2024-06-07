CEB marks National Migrants’ Day with free flights for OFWs

Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer (left) and second from right) CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero join the OFWs who won itickets during the raffle in celebration of National Migrants' Day. (JERRY S. TAN)

Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer (left) and second from right) CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero join the OFWs who won itickets during the raffle in celebration of National Migrants' Day.

Leading carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) marked the celebration of National Migrants’ Day by giving back to overseas workers when it raffled off international tickets to aspiring and current Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

As a testament to its commitment of honoring the invaluable contributions of Filipino migrant workers, the airline held a raffle during the National Migrants’ Day celebration organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and awarded six OFWs with roundtrip tickets to any of CEB’s international destinations.

“This initiative is part of our commitment to United Filipino Global, our corporate social responsibility partner, in honoring the dedication of OFWs. We are happy to celebrate National Migrants’ Day by awarding a token of appreciation for the immeasurable contributions of overseas workers to our country. Their sacrifices and resilience are an inspiration to us all, and we hope these tickets bring joy and opportunities for meaningful connections,” said Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, adding that the move offers the recipients an opportunity to reunite with their loved ones or enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

Alongside select government agencies and United Filipino Global (UFG), CEB kicked off the National Migrants’ Day celebration with an overseas job fair in Tacloban.

The event aimed to address the employment needs of Filipinos in various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, accounting, and skilled trades, offering over 5,000 job opportunities in countries such as Australia, Japan, Malaysia, the Middle East, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“United Filipino Global is proud to partner with Cebu Pacific in celebrating the hard work and dedication of our Overseas Filipino Workers. These initiatives not only provide joy and recognition but also reflect the importance of their contributions to our country. Let us continue to uplift the lives of Filipino workers and ensure that they feel valued and appreciated,” said Gemma Sotto, UFG Chairperson.

Iyog said CEB remains to prioritize affordable and accessible air travel for every Juan while also reaffirming its social responsibility to actively contribute to the welfare and empowerment of the Filipino workforce.