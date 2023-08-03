CEB offers seat sale for Visayas and Mindanao travelers

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Good news to travelers to Visayas and Mindanao.

Cebu Pacific (CEB) is encouraging them to ‘Fly Ta Bai’ across the airline’s widest inter-island and international network, as it rolls out a seat sale exclusive to Vis-Min travelers.

CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero said that from August 3 until August 10, 2023, travelers from Visayas and Mindanao can book their flights to select domestic and international destinations for as low as P399 one-way base fare. The travel period is from September 1 to December 31, 2023, giving passengers enough time to plan their trips whether immediate or for the holiday season.

“With CEB’s widest inter-island network, travelers from Visayas and Mindanao can now reach some of the world’s most beautiful beaches and exciting tourist destinations more quickly and conveniently. The airline currently flies to the most number of domestic destinations from the Vis-Min stations: 23 from Cebu, nine from Davao, seven from Iloilo, and four from Zamboanga,” she said.

Romero said travelers can also fly directly to five international destinations — Hong Kong, Incheon, Narita, Singapore, and Taipei — from Mactan-Cebu International Airport, serving as their gateway to the rest of the world.

With CEB’s low fares now made more affordable, Visayas and Mindanao travelers will have more opportunities to enjoy the white sand beaches of Boracay, savor the mouthwatering delicacies of Cebu, Iloilo, and Bacolod, explore the natural wonders of Bohol and Davao, and immerse themselves in the bustling city life of Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, and Taipei, she said.

Passengers with existing Travel Funds may use these to pay for flights and other add-ons. Apart from the Travel Fund, other payment options such as payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets may also be used.