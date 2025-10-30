CEB strengthens fleet capacity for peak season, signs damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air

388 SHARES Share Tweet

SO as to strengthen its fleet in December to meet the expected rise in passenger demand during the peak travel season, a damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air was entered into by Cebu Pacific.

The Philippines’ leading carrier has signed the agreement with Bulgaria Air for two Airbus 320 CEO aircraft that will service four domestic routes from Manila – Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Cagayan de Oro – from December 2025 to January 2026. The two leased A320ceo will each have 180-seat capacity.

“We are continuously exploring ways to expand our fleet and ensure operational resilience, Our damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air will allow us to meet strong travel demand from December 2025 to January 2026, ” said Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao.

Throughout its professional journey, Bulgaria Air has upheld a reputation for reliability and quality service. The airline’s fleet boasts modern aircraft, ensuring passengers travel in a high level of comfort and safety, Lao said.

For his part, Chairman of the Management Board of Bulgarian Airways Group Hristo Todorov said, “We are pleased to partner with Cebu Pacific – one of the most dynamically developing airlines in Asia This collaboration is yet another testament to the high level of trust and professionalism that our team delivers in the implementation of international leasing projects.”

Bulgaria Air, the national carrier of the Republic of Bulgaria, has many years of experience in damp lease of aircraft, having partnered with airlines all over the world. Under the agreement, Bulgaria Air will provide the aircraft, pilots, maintenance and insurance, while Cebu Pacific will utilize its own cabin crew.