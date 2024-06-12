CEB’s Candice Iyog is Tambuli Awards’ Chief Marketing Officer of the year

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Candice Iyog, chief marketing and customer officer of Cebu Pacific (CEB), received recognition as the Chief Marketing Officer of the Year at the 2024 Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards held on June 4, 2024.

The annual Asia Pacific Tambuli Awards recognizes the marketing and sustainability campaigns of businesses that push for performance with purpose.

The Chief Marketing Officer of the Year award is given to individuals who embody leadership and excellence in terms of business profitability and promotion of brand purpose through marketing initiatives.

In her acceptance speech, Iyog recognized CEB’s effort to ensure that Filipinos and other foreign travelers will have more opportunities to fly and live better lives.

“I have seen how Cebu Pacific has worked to give Filipinos a brand and an airline they can be proud of —one that makes travel safe, reliable, accessible, and affordable. It hasn’t been easy, in fact it’s been difficult, but it’s worth it. It’s the price we pay for the opportunity to have a lasting and positive impact on the communities we serve,” she said.

Iyog has been an integral part of CEB’s success since 2003, leading the marketing and distribution team of the Philippines’ leading airline. In 2019, she took on an expanded role as Vice President for Marketing and Customer Experience, ensuring that the airline operates with a customer-first approach.

CEB said it has undergone a remarkable digital transformation under Iyog’s leadership.

“She pioneered several industry-first initiatives, including the introduction of e-ticketing in the Philippines in 2003 and the launch of Asia’s first-ever 24/7 customer command center operated by a low-cost carrier in 2017,” CEB said.

It was also under Iyog’s leadership that CEB solidified its brand as an airline, with its trademark Piso Sale and the pandemic-borne CEB Super Pass, an open-dated, open-destination P99 voucher, designed based on data and customer need for flexibility.

Aside from marketing and customer experience efforts, Iyog has also been at the forefront of leading with purpose within CEB as she influences the organization’s initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusivity, and sustainability in the workplace, CEB added in a statement.