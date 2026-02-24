Cebu, Bohol, Laguindingan: How Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports Are Powering the Nation’s Regional Connectivity

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group and the country’s largest airport operator outside Manila, continues to expand domestic air connectivity across the Philippines by growing a network of direct and mostly exclusive routes from its three gateways: Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), and Laguindingan International Airport (LIA).

The AIC Airports network currently supports 29 domestic routes from MCIA, five (5) from BPIA, and four (4) from LIA, providing passengers with direct access to key markets across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Many of these routes are nonstop and are served exclusively from AIC Airports, enabling faster travel times and more efficient airline operations.

Domestic destinations served through AIC Airports include Iloilo, Bacolod, Tacloban, Puerto Princesa, El Nido, Busuanga, Siargao, Zamboanga, General Santos, and Davao, among others.

Of these, Siquijor (via Sunlight Air), Calbayog (via Philippine Airlines) San Vicente, Palawan (via Cebu Pacific) are now accessible directly and exclusively through MCIA.

These routes support inter-island mobility, tourism growth, and regional business activity by enabling point-to-point travel without backtracking through Manila or other airports.

Through these direct services, AIC Airports offers a practical and favorable alternative to transiting via Manila, Clark, or Davao, particularly for passengers traveling between the Visayas and Mindanao or to secondary cities.

MCIA transfer programs enhance network connectivity

Connectivity across the AIC Airports network is reinforced by MCIA’s key transfer initiatives which allow passengers arriving from LIA or even BPIA to connect efficiently to a broader set of domestic destinations via Cebu, highlighting MCIA’s role as the country’s Transit Hub. Passengers arriving from Manila also benefit from MCIA’s range of onward domestic services.

CEB Connects is MCIA’s fully operational premier air-to-air transfer service that drastically reduces transfer times between connecting international and domestic flights, while CEB+ is a short air-to-sea transfer service to be launched this year from MCIA to Mactan Wharf, catering to nearby islands.

CEB Balik, meanwhile, consists of an Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Facilitation Kiosk and Departure Lounge, designed to establish MCIA as Visayas-Mindanao’s main OFW gateway.

These connectivity initiatives provide remarkably hassle-free access to and from Cebu and beyond with AIC Airports as a starting point – connecting people, places, and possibilities.

With its focus on direct routes, integrated transfers, and coordinated network planning across Cebu, Bohol, and Laguindingan, AIC Airports is positioning its gateways as preferred entry and transit points for domestic travel in the Philippines.

About Aboitiz InfraCapital

Founded in 2015, Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) is the Aboitiz Group’s infrastructure investment platform, developing and operating critical assets across airports, water and wastewater, and digital infrastructure.

Under AIC Water, AIC operates the country’s largest bulk water treatment facility through Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. in Davao City, delivers end-to-end water and wastewater services across Aboitiz Economic Estates nationwide, and holds a minority stake in Balibago Waterworks System, Inc., the nation’s fourth-largest water concessionaire.

Under AIC Airports, AIC also operates Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental, and Bohol-Panglao International Airport in Bohol, the country’s second-, seventh-, and tenth-busiest gateways, respectively.

Finally, under Digital Infrastructure, AIC builds and operates telecommunication towers and supporting infrastructure through Unity Digital Infrastructure, Inc., the joint venture telecommunication platform of AIC and leading global private markets firm Partners Group.