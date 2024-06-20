Cebu connect initiative supported by AirAsia Philippines

194 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia Philippines took part in the launching of Cebu Airport Corporation’s “Cebu Connect” initiative.

Highlighting the importance of a safe and more seamless journey, Cebu Connect aims to position Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) as a premier transfer hub for connecting flights through the initial Minimum Connectivity Time (MCT) of 60 minutes, AirAsia said.

Currently, AirAsia Philippines operates flights to and from MCIA via Manila and other destinations such as Boracay, Davao and Puerto Princesa. Future expansion plans include reopening of other popular international destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Narita, Osaka, Taipei and Seoul.

AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla lauded the initiative is a win not only for the Philippines, but also for ASEAN.

“We commend AGMCAC’s initiative for simplifying airport transfers. This delivers a great boost for millions of guests gaining access to a wider network of destinations while making travel to numerous connecting destinations more seamless and convenient. Integrating Cebu Connect into AirAsia Philippines’ offerings will elevate the quality of our services and strengthen our position as the undisputed World’s Best Low-Cost Airline”, Isla said.

He added: “Apart from accessible transfers between AirAsia Philippines flights and those of partner airlines, Mr. Isla noted that with Cebu Connect, millions of guests will now have access to a wider network of destinations. “Given the opportunity, we would like to offer new destinations such as Bangkok, Vietnam, Phnom Penh, and additional cities in North Asia. These potential routes will provide more travel options and strengthen Cebu’s position as a key international transfer hub in the region.”