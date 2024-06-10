Cebu Pacific announces PISO Sale up to June 13, 2024

277 SHARES Share Tweet

From June 10-13, 2024, passengers may book flights to select local destinations for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

This was announced by Candice Iyog, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of Cebu Pacific (CEB), who said that signature seat sale makes another comeback this June, giving everyone the opportunity to discover the beauty and diversity of the Philippines through the airline’s value-for-money fares and widest Philippine network.

According to Iyog, the travel period for domestic destinations will run from September 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025, allowing passengers to book flights in advance for their much-awaited getaway and that select international destinations are on sale, too, with the travel period starting from July 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025.

“The Philippines is a treasure trove of diverse islands and provinces, each offering exciting adventures and experiences especially for young travelers. With Cebu Pacific’s affordable fares and extensive domestic network, the opportunity for growth and discovery becomes limitless. We encourage young Juans to start their journey of exploration right here in the Philippines,” said Iyog.

“Those longing for a quick breather may find solace in the nearby islands of Dumaguete, Iloilo, and Zamboanga. Similarly, travelers mapping out a holiday trip with their family or friends may consider glamping in the serene campsites of Bacolod and General Santos while thrill-seekers on a quest for adrenaline-pumping activities may enjoy white water rafting in Cagayan De Oro, canyoneering in Cebu, or reverse bungee jumping at Outland Adventure in Davao, she added.

Iyog also said that nature lovers with a penchant for scenic vistas may capture the majestic appeal of the Mayon Volcano in Legazpi, or the geological marvel of the world-renowned Chocolate Hills in Bohol.

With CEB’s wide range of domestic destinations and low fares made even more affordable, travelers have more reason to explore the various islands and provinces in the Philippines, one by one, she said, adding that passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail themselves of add-ons, even as CEB also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards and e-wallets.