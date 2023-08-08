Cebu Pacific improves customer policies on travel fund, vouchers

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Good news to air travelers.

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced having undertaken significant improvements in its customer policies by offering non-expiring travel fund and extending the validity of travel vouchers to provide passengers with better travel experience.

According to Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, CEB rolled effective August 1, 2023, out the following changes: “NO EXPIRATION OF TRAVEL FUNDS” where previously, travel funds were valid for six months from the date of conversion. However, under the new policy, travel funds will no longer have an expiration date. Passengers can now use their travel funds as a virtual wallet to pay for new bookings or add-ons in the future without any time constraints.

In addition, those with a MyCebuPacific account can use their non-expiring travel funds not only for themselves but also for booking flights on behalf of their family members or friends, adding an element of convenience and support for their loved ones’ travel arrangements.

Second is the “LONGER TRAVEL VOUCHER VALIDITY” where travel vouchers will now be valid for 18 months, compared to the previous six months, to allow passengers more time to use them for booking flights.

Iyog said this latest initiative by Cebu Pacific highlights its commitment to listen to its passengers and adapt its services to meet their evolving travel needs.

By putting customers’ convenience and satisfaction at the forefront, Cebu Pacific is steadfast in maintaining its position as a customer-centric airline, she said.

“The improvements in our customer care policies, especially the non-expiry of our Travel Fund, is a testament to our commitment to our passengers and our promise to keep listening and improving. With these enhancements, we hope to make air travel even more accessible to every Juan,” Iyog added.