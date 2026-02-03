Cebu Pacific releases music video to mark 30th Anniversary

Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, announces release of video and Airbus delivery to mark the airline's 30th anniversary. (JERRY S. TAN)

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced the release of the official music video for its 30th anniversary original soundtrack (OST) ‘Where Dreams Fly’.

Candice Iyog, CEB Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said that celebrating the artistry and enduring love of Pinoys for Original Pilipino Music (OPM), the song is performed by Filipino pop/alternative rock band Over October and reflects the airline’s long-standing commitment to making air travel accessible to Filipinos.

“This song is our love letter to all dreamers, reassuring them that Cebu Pacific will always be here as they take a step towards their dreams. Whether you’re flying to your dream destination, dream job, or dream adventure, Cebu Pacific will take you there. As the lyrics go, ‘Liliparin natin and mundo, ikaw at ako,’” Iyog added.

According to her, the music video echoes CEB’s belief that travel is not just about reaching places, but about opening doors to possibilities.

“It encourages listeners to move forward with confidence, knowing they have a reliable partner in their journey as they create new memories, pursue opportunities, and spend time with loved ones. Drawing from personal moments that resonate with listeners, the band brings authenticity to the OST that mirrors the airline’s long-standing connection with its customers, said Iyog.

It was learned that ‘Where Dreams Fly’ is now available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and Facebook.

Also in relation to CEB’s anniversary, Iyog said they are marking the event with a special Airbus A321neo livery called the “Dreamer Plane.”

She said that the artwork was created by Cebu-based artistic duo Happy Garaje and features “Dreamer Girl,” a character representing the universal aspiration to travel and explore. The design incorporates Cebu Pacific’s signature colors of sky blue, ocean blue, sunny yellow and tropical green.

“The aircraft is expected to enter service this year following its delivery from Hamburg and will operate on domestic and short-haul regional routes,” added Iyog.