Cebu Pacific showcases Philippines in Japan via pop-up

Ambassador Mylene De Joya Garcia- Albano joins Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander Lao and team during the media briefing in Tokyo. (JERRY S. TAN)

THROUGH a two-day pop-up event at Shibuya 109 on November 8 and 9, Cebu Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, is bringing the warmth and joy of Filipino culture to Japan.

“Japan is a key market for us, and we continue to see strong growth in travel between our countries,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer, during a press conference in Tokyo.

“Through this campaign, we hope to encourage more Japanese travelers to visit the Philippines and experience its diverse destinations, while making their journey affordable and enjoyable with Cebu Pacific,” added.

According to CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero, the said activation is part of the airline’s inbound tourism campaign, “Fly to Your Happy Philippines,” which aims to inspire more Japanese travelers to discover the Philippines’ world-renowned islands and attractions.

Romero said visitors can enjoy a simulated CEB flight experience, explore virtual getaways to Cebu, Boracay, Bohol and Palawan and join a raffle for a chance to win free round-trip tickets to the Philippines.

CEB operates direct flights from Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka (Kansai), Sapporo, and Tokyo (Narita) to Cebu, Clark, and Manila, making it the largest Philippine carrier serving Japan.

The airline will further increase flight frequencies to select Japan destinations in the fourth quarter of 2025 to meet growing demand among travelers., she added.