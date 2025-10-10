Home>Lifestyle>Cebu Pacific supports empowerment of women in aviation, hosts ‘Women in Aviation International’
Lifestyle

Cebu Pacific supports empowerment of women in aviation, hosts ‘Women in Aviation International’

Itchie G. Cabayan3
CEB 'Women in Aviation International
Cebu Pacific, Aplus, and Airlink Aviation College representatives host Women in Aviation International members and aspiring young women in aviation at the CEB Headquarters. (JERRY S. TAN)

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced having hosted the official launch of Women in Aviation International – Philippines (WAI-PH), the country’s first organization dedicated to empowering women across the aviation industry.

It was learned that the Philippine chapter is the local arm of Women in Aviation International (WAI), a nonprofit with over 20,000 members worldwide. WAI provides mentorship, scholarships, and networking opportunities for women in aviation, with a mission to educate and empower women across all sectors of the industry.

Shevantha Weerasekera, CEB Vice President for Engineering and Fleet Management, said that “Cebu Pacific is proud to support this initiative that empowers women in aviation. It aligns perfectly with our goal of fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace where everyone can take flight.”

Said launch, sponsored by CEB Engineering and Fleet Management (EFM) and the People Department alongside the chapter’s founding officers, comes at a pivotal moment as the Philippine aviation sector modernizes fleets, embraces digital transformation
and addresses workforce gaps.

CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero said that as part of the event, WAI-PH also celebrated Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD), inspiring young Filipinas through hands-on activities; career talks led by female pilots, engineers, mechanics, and cabin crew; aircraft tours; and resource kits from WAI-USA. This initiative gave the participants an early glimpse into the exciting world of aviation, encouraging them to consider careers in the aerospace industry.

“Looking ahead, WAI-PH aims to expand beyond its founding members—CEB, Aplus, and Airlink Aviation College—and engage other airlines, aviation schools, and maintenance organizations (MROs) nationwide. Through mentorship, leadership programs, and outreach initiatives, CEB seeks to inspire more Filipinas to pursue aviation careers and contribute to a more diverse and inclusive industry,” said Romero.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

Forum discussed gender mainstreaming initiatives for post-COVID-19 recovery

Journal Online
The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Philippines Gender Network (IPGN) and the Agricultural Transformation and Market Integration in the
Basketball

Lakers, Clippers on collision course in the West

VOCP
THE NBA Western Conference semifinal stage is finally set. Top seed Los Angeles Lakers and their superstar duo of LeBron
DSWD Logo
Provincial

DSWD chief orders Mimaropa RD to assist evacuees, LGUs in Occidental Mindoro

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday (July 27) ordered the regional director of the
PDIC initiatives for rural banks
STRENGTHENING RURAL BANKS’ RESILIENCE. Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) General Counsel Maria Antonette Brillantes-Bolivar shares how the PDIC continues to create opportunities and develop initiatives to further strengthen the resilience of rural banks in the face of challenges in the banking landscape. Atty. Bolivar was a resource person during the recent Annual Management Conference of the Confederation of Central Luzon Rural Banks held in Baguio City.
Business

PDIC shares initiatives to strengthen the resilience of rural banks

Journal Online
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) has expressed its support for rural banks towards strengthening their resilience which will bolster