Cebu Pacific supports empowerment of women in aviation, hosts ‘Women in Aviation International’

Cebu Pacific, Aplus, and Airlink Aviation College representatives host Women in Aviation International members and aspiring young women in aviation at the CEB Headquarters. (JERRY S. TAN)

Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced having hosted the official launch of Women in Aviation International – Philippines (WAI-PH), the country’s first organization dedicated to empowering women across the aviation industry.

It was learned that the Philippine chapter is the local arm of Women in Aviation International (WAI), a nonprofit with over 20,000 members worldwide. WAI provides mentorship, scholarships, and networking opportunities for women in aviation, with a mission to educate and empower women across all sectors of the industry.

Shevantha Weerasekera, CEB Vice President for Engineering and Fleet Management, said that “Cebu Pacific is proud to support this initiative that empowers women in aviation. It aligns perfectly with our goal of fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace where everyone can take flight.”

Said launch, sponsored by CEB Engineering and Fleet Management (EFM) and the People Department alongside the chapter’s founding officers, comes at a pivotal moment as the Philippine aviation sector modernizes fleets, embraces digital transformation

and addresses workforce gaps.

CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero said that as part of the event, WAI-PH also celebrated Girls in Aviation Day (GIAD), inspiring young Filipinas through hands-on activities; career talks led by female pilots, engineers, mechanics, and cabin crew; aircraft tours; and resource kits from WAI-USA. This initiative gave the participants an early glimpse into the exciting world of aviation, encouraging them to consider careers in the aerospace industry.

“Looking ahead, WAI-PH aims to expand beyond its founding members—CEB, Aplus, and Airlink Aviation College—and engage other airlines, aviation schools, and maintenance organizations (MROs) nationwide. Through mentorship, leadership programs, and outreach initiatives, CEB seeks to inspire more Filipinas to pursue aviation careers and contribute to a more diverse and inclusive industry,” said Romero.