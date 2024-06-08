Celebration of Success in Rehabilitation at the Joint KKDK Graduation Ceremony

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Cagayan de Oro City – The Katatagan, Kalusugan at Damayan ng Komunidad (KKDK) Program celebrated a significant milestone as it honored its graduates in a joint graduation ceremony held at Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Female Dormitory.

Led by esteemed personalities including JCSUPT CESAR M LANGAWIN, Regional Director of the Jail Bureau, and JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, City Jail Warden of CDOCJ-MD, along with JINSP LYN M BERNIL, City Jail Warden of CDOCJ-FD, the event served as a platform for reflection and recognition of the graduates’ journey towards rehabilitation.

The ceremony featured Dr. Linsid Angelou A. Tapongot, RN, DiFSUI, a renowned authority in addiction medicine, as the guest speaker. The graduates, comprised of three (3) male and twelve (12) female individuals who completed 18 modules.

“We all commit mistakes, nobody’s perfect, and we have choices in life whether to choose the wrong or the right path,” emphasized the significance of the occasion, underscoring the importance of resilience and determination in overcoming challenges.

Under the guidance and leadership of JSUPT WILLIAM T MANENGYAO, DPA, and JINSP LYN M BERNIL, the ceremony symbolized the collective effort and commitment towards rehabilitation and community reintegration.

The KKDK Program continues to serve as a beacon of hope and transformation, empowering individuals to reclaim their lives and contribute positively to society.

About KKDK Program:

The Katatagan, Kalusugan at Damayan ng Komunidad (KKDK) Program is a rehabilitation initiative aimed at empowering individuals within the correctional system to lead productive and meaningful lives. Through comprehensive modules and support systems, the program fosters personal growth, resilience, and community reintegration.