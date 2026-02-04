CEU in Manila gets bomb threat, cleared

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A bomb threat via e-mail was received by the Centro Escolar University (CEU) in Manila the other day, prompting a police sweep of the entire campus. Fortunately, it was found negative for any bomb or explosive device.

It was learned that University Student Council President Maria Nicole Carrido reported having received the said bomb threat from an unknown e-mail sender the other day.

A report from the Manila Police District -Station 14 said an e-mail was received at 9:36 a.m. by Carrido. It said that bombs have been planted in several buildings within CEU and that they will explode at 10 a.m.

CEU is located at No. 9 Mendiola St., Brgy. 641, San Miguel, Manila.

The sender of the said e-mail was TRNP <trnp67270@gmailmcom and it stated: “The time is running out. All buildings inside the premises are compromise with a _____.TICK TOCK TICK TOCK .Happy Hunting! PS Leave the premises on or before 10am.”

The same e-mail reportedly said: “Impeach BongBong Marcos Now. Marcos Resign.”

Immediately, Carrido informed the Vice President of the Student Affairs, Doctor Carlito Olajer about the threat.

Olajer then sought assistance form the MPD-PS14 which in turn reported the matter to the MPD-District Explosive and Canine Unit (DECU).

The DECU conducted an inspection and subsequently cleared the CEU of any bomb or explosives.