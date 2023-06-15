Chang Lai Fong is Manila’s new Goodwill Ambassadress to China

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna with Chang Lai Fong, whose appointment as the new Goodwill Ambassadress of Manila to the People’s Republic of China was attested to by City Administrator Bernie Ang. Photo was taken during Chang's courtesy visit to the mayor. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna with Chang Lai Fong, whose appointment as the new Goodwill Ambassadress of Manila to the People’s Republic of China was attested to by City Administrator Bernie Ang. Photo was taken during Chang's courtesy visit to the mayor. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE city of Manila now has a Goodwill Ambassadress to the People’s Republic of China.

This, after Mayor Honey Lacuna announced the appointment to the said post of Chang, Lai Fong, the founding President of the Philippine Qipao Charity Association, Inc.

Lacuna said Chang’s designation, which she signed and was attested to by City Administrator Bernie Ang, is aimed to “foster, promote, advance and coordinate mutual cooperation, assistance and partnership between the capital city and the different cities, provinces and regions of the People’s Republic of China.”

It is also hoped that Chang will help encourage the establishment of sisterhood or twinning agreement/relationship for the purpose, the mayor added.

Ang, for his part, said that Chang has been doing philanthropic works and activities for the city of Manila for the past several years.

The designation, he said, is in line with Article II, Section 20 of the 1987 Constitution which provides that the State recognizes the indispensable role of the private sector as the main engine of national development.

Ang said it is also pursuant to Section 35 of Republic Act No. 7160, known as the Local Government Code of 1991 which encourages the participation of the private sector in local governance particularly in the delivery of basic services, capacity building, tourism, livelihood projects and to develop local enterprises designed to improve and enhance the economic and social well-being of the people within its territorial jurisdiction.