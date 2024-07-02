Chen Benyamin Keren on Building Trust and the Future of Business Consulting

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Chen Benyamin Keren is a quite famous business consultant based in Manila, Philippines. With a decade of experience, Chen has helped numerous clients optimize their operations and achieve strategic goals. We sat down with Chen to discuss his life, career, and the evolving field of business consulting.

What is Business Consulting?

Business consulting involves providing expert advice to organizations to help them improve their performance and achieve their goals. Consultants analyze existing business problems and develop strategies for improvement. They offer a range of services, including strategic planning, market analysis, and financial advisory. With the integration of AI and other advanced technologies, business consulting is evolving to offer more data-driven and personalized solutions.

By leveraging the expertise of consultants like Chen Benyamin Keren Consulting, businesses can navigate challenges, optimize their operations, and achieve sustainable growth.

The Interview with Chen Benyamin Keren

Personal Life and Background

Chen, thank you for taking the time to speak with us today. Can you tell us a bit about your background and how you got into business consulting?

Chen Benyamin Keren: Thank you for having me. I was born in Manila and from a young age, I was involved in my father’s business ventures. This early exposure to the business world sparked my interest in business management. I pursued my education in business administration and later earned a master’s in business management. After working in various roles, I realized that my passion lay in helping businesses optimize their operations and achieve their goals, which led me to establish my consulting firm in 2012.

How did your early experiences shape your approach to consulting?

Chen Benyamin Keren: My early experiences taught me the importance of hard work, adaptability, and continuous learning. Working with my father exposed me to various aspects of running a business, from operations to customer relations. These lessons have been invaluable in my consulting career, as they have helped me understand the diverse challenges that businesses face and how to address them effectively.

What do you enjoy doing outside of your professional life?

Chen Benyamin Keren: Outside of work, I enjoy surfing and wake surfing. These activities help me relax and maintain a healthy work-life balance. I also enjoy playing golf, often with my business partners, which provides a great way to unwind and network at the same time. Spending time with my son, Miguel, is also very important to me. He is a significant part of my life and business, and we share many interests.

Professional Journey and Work

What are some of the biggest challenges you faced when you first started your consulting firm?

Chen Benyamin Keren: Starting out, the biggest challenge was building a client base. Consulting is a trust-based business, and it took time to establish credibility and gain the trust of my clients. Another challenge was staying updated with the latest trends and technologies in business management. Continuous learning and adapting to changes in the industry have been crucial to my success.

Speaking of trends, how do you see the role of AI evolving in business consulting?

Chen Benyamin Keren: AI is revolutionizing business consulting in many ways. It enhances decision-making by providing data-driven insights and predictive analytics. For example, AI can analyze market trends and customer behavior more accurately than traditional methods. This allows consultants to offer more precise and effective strategies to their clients. AI also streamlines operations by automating routine tasks, which allows consultants to focus on more strategic aspects of their work.

Can you share a success story where AI significantly impacted a consulting project?

Chen Benyamin Keren: Certainly. One of our clients, a retail company, was struggling with inventory management. We implemented an AI-driven solution that analyzed sales data and predicted demand more accurately. This helped the company reduce excess inventory and stockouts, resulting in significant cost savings and improved customer satisfaction. The success of this project led to a long-term engagement with the client, showcasing the transformative power of AI in business consulting.

What advice would you give to new consultants entering the field?

Chen Benyamin Keren: My advice would be to focus on building strong relationships with your clients. Trust is the foundation of successful consulting. Also, never stop learning. The business world is constantly evolving, and staying updated with the latest trends and technologies is crucial. Finally, be adaptable. Each client and project is unique, and being able to tailor your approach to meet their specific needs is key to delivering value.

Future Plans and Perspectives

What do you see as the future of business consulting?

Chen Benyamin Keren: The future of business consulting lies in the integration of advanced technologies like AI and data analytics. These tools will enable consultants to offer more personalized and effective solutions to their clients. Additionally, there will be a greater emphasis on sustainability and ethical practices. Clients are increasingly looking for consultants who can help them achieve their business goals in a socially responsible manner.

How do you plan to adapt your firm to these future trends?

Chen Benyamin Keren: We are continuously investing in technology and training to stay ahead of industry trends. Our focus is on enhancing our AI capabilities and expanding our services to include more sustainable business practices. We are also building partnerships with other firms and experts to provide comprehensive solutions to our clients. Adapting to these trends will ensure that we remain relevant and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.

Closing The Meeting

Chen’s journey in business consulting highlights the importance of adaptability, continuous learning, and building trust with clients. His insights into the evolving role of AI in consulting provide a glimpse into the future of the industry. As business environments become more complex, consultants like Chen who leverage advanced technologies and maintain strong client relationships will continue to thrive.