Chevron to provide training and employment support to scholars in high growth field of cloud computing

Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI) signed an agreement with Edukasyon.PH to provide training and employment support to disadvantaged people through AWS re/Start (From left to right: Joel Gaviola, Corporate Affairs Advisor CPI, Shiela Mae Rodriguez, Social Development Partnership team lead at Edukasyon.ph, Raissa Bautista, Corporate Affairs Manager CPI, Grace David, CEO at Edukasyon.ph, Joshua Toquero, Strategic Accounts Manager at Edukasyon.PH and Loreta Arroyo, Brand Manager at Edukasyon.ph)

Manila, Philippines, December 5, 2023 Chevron Philippines Inc (CPI), marketer of the Caltex brand of fuel and lubricants, recently signed an agreement with Edukasyon.ph to provide cloud computing training and employment support to forty (40) disadvantaged qualified individuals through the AWS re/Start program.

This initiative marks Chevron’s first social investment (SI) program in the digital sphere to help train and mentor Filipinos for careers in the rapidly growing and highly promising field of cloud computing.

In partnership with Edukasyon.ph, a social enterprise that utilizes online platforms to connect students with educational opportunities and foster career awareness, the program focuses on digital training and development of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing skills and will benefit 40 AWS scholars.

The AWS re/Start is a cohort-based, workforce development program that aims to equip individuals with the proper cloud computing skills and connect them to potential employers upon completion of training.

The target beneficiaries are underprivileged, unemployed, and underemployed Filipinos, with focus on minorities, displaced individuals, and adopted community residents of Chevron.

Cloud computing services have become essential for businesses of all sizes. The demand for professionals who can design, manage, and optimize cloud infrastructure has been consistently high, and this trend is likely to continue. Cloud professionals often receive competitive salaries due to their specialized skills and the demand for their expertise.

The recruitment and selection process will run from October to December, with the training proper commencing next year.

During the training period, which will run for 12 weeks at 4 to 5 hours per day Monday through Friday, learners will gain technical and soft skills needed for entry-level to midlevel cloud computing roles. Lessons will comprise a series of online coursework and hands-on lab activities using real-world scenarios. The Zoom-based training will include synchronous meetings, engaging activities, and assignments.

The program will also provide trainees with professional skills training such as resume preparation and interview coaching to prepare them for employer meetings and job interviews.

Trainees who complete the program will undergo a certification exam at no charge to become AWS Certified Cloud Practitioners. The exam is available online through the AWS website or may be taken on-site. The AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner will validate the foundational, high-level understanding of AWS Cloud, services, and terminology. This is a good starting point on the AWS Certification journey for individuals with no prior IT or cloud experience.

After receiving training and the proper work credentials, the program will also assist in skills matching and help scholars reach out to potential employers through job portals, IT-BPM and industry associations, and partner networks.

To promote the program and reach more candidates, a nationwide campaign will be launched. This will include tech conferences, job fairs, and social media as well as cross-promotion to AWS partner networks, clients, and platforms.

“We believe that our partnership with Chevron is a testament to the remarkable potential that arises when like-minded organizations come together to make a difference. We are excited about what the future holds and are honored to continue this journey with Chevron by our side,” said Grace David, CEO of Edukasyon.ph

“Chevron believes cloud computing literacy is pivotal in reshaping the future of aspiring Filipino professionals. This is another project that helps and supports the education and livelihood of disadvantaged people groups who do not have opportunities for mainstream learning. We believe that these kinds of education programs position the next generation of problem solvers in the future. It also aligns with our emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, English, and Math) subjects which better prepare people for employment in sectors like energy,” said Raissa Bautista, CPI Corporate Affairs Manager.

Chevron’s foray into the digital sphere will further cement the company’s long history of social investments in the Philippines.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.