Chiang Kai Shek, Panyu Huanan County Garden School, now sister schools

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC) entered into a sister school agreement with Panyu Huanan County Garden School in Guangzhou, China.

The memorandum of agreement, according to CKSC President Dr. Judelio Yap, is part of the 40-year old sister city relationship between Manila and Guangzhou which was recently renewed by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Guangzhou City Mayor Guo Yonghang aimed at strengthening and expanding fruitful cooperation in education and people-to-people exchanges between the two cities.

Yap said the CKSC was chosen by the local government of Manila, through its City Administrator Bernie Ang, as its private school representative due to its excellence in education through offerings of both the national curriculum and the International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme. CKSC is one of only three schools in the Philippines fully recognized as an IB World School in all programs from preschool to senior high school.

Chiang Kai Shek College is the only Chinese-Filipino educational institution in the country that offers a full program from preschool to college and graduate studies, he added.

The formal bilateral agreement was signed by Yap and his Guangzhou counterpart, Principal You Kuang Yi, in rites witnessed by Consul General Marshall Louis Alferez and Vice Consul April Fleur Mejia of the Philippine Embassy to Guangzhou, Manila City Administrator Bernie Ang, Councilor Numero Lim, Manila Chinatown Development Council Executive Director Willord Chua and important officials from the foreign affairs office, city government, and education Bureau of Guangzhou City.

“The bilateral relations between the two cities and the two schools have been fortified by this agreement and the two schools have agreed to work together towards mutual cooperation and activities, exchange programs, online and onsite forums and seminars that will enrich the educational performance of students and upgrade the quality of teachers between them,” Yap said.