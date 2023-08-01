Children appeal to President Marcos, Jr., after 2nd SONA’s Climate Change agenda

A child climate advocate writes a letter address to the President in response to the President's Climate Change Agenda (Photo: Save the Children Philippines)

A child climate advocate writes a letter address to the President in response to the President's Climate Change Agenda (Photo: Save the Children Philippines)

Over 100 children, including young climate advocates, wrote appeals to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., after his second State of the Nation Address, to echo their sentiments, views, and visions of a future generation who can live and thrive in a safe and healthy environment.

Save the Children Philippines co-organized with children the “Paper Boat of Hope” letter-writing marathon at the shores near the Municipality of Sulat, Eastern Samar, as a symbolic gesture of sending their messages to the President, our government officials, and concerned sectors, calling for urgent action on the climate and inequality crises.

In line with the President’s climate change agenda, Save the Children Philippines shares the appeal of Generation Hope advocates Aeron and Vivianne on how the climate crisis is affecting their future:

Dear Pres. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.,

A great day, Sir. I am Aeron, a member of Generation Hope and High School student. If ever this letter got to you, I am thankful to “Save the Children” organization for making it possible.

I wrote this letter as one of the children aware of the current environmental situation. We aim to minimize the suffering of people due to climate change and save the earth from the dangerous calamities. In order to achieve this, I believe that we need help from the government.

Personally, I noticed that our environmental temperature has been hotter than usual and it has become a problem to the daily lives of the people. I consider this a serious matter that needs to be addressed immediately so I am thankful to the organizations that conduct activities to resolve this just like the one I am attending as I write this letter.

Based on all the environmental-action related activities I have attended, I concluded that the world will need everyone to cooperate to overcome this challenge. Although as much as children like us want to help, it still won’t be enough due to lack of funds.

I humbly ask the government to support more organizations that conduct environment programs for them to reach out to more people. Through our combined efforts I am positive that we will be able to prepare a better future for the next generation.

Save the Children Philippines has been working with and for children through the Generation Hope campaign on climate change issues that affect them. Through the Generation Hope, children are given the platform to express and amplify their views and voices and call for urgent action on the climate and inequality crisis.

Sincerely,

Aeron

Vivianne expressed how collective action can address climate change and create a sustainable future:

Dear Pres. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos,

Hi! My name is Vivianne from Samar. I am currently studying in high school and a member of Generation Hope. I hope that this letter will reach you but I’m not entirely sure.

I am writing to express my deep concern about the escalating climate crisis and to urge the government to take immediate action to mitigate climate change.

We must prioritize the transition to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, while phasing out fossil fuels. Additionally, it is essential to promote energy efficiency across all sectors and invest in sustainable transportation options like public transit and cycling infrastructure. These measures, combined with efforts to conserve forests and protect natural ecosystems, will help us combat climate change and secure a sustainable future our planet.

I kindly request that the government prioritizes these actions, implements necessary policies, and encourage public awareness and participation in mitigating climate change. Time is of the essence and our collective efforts today will determine the well-being of future generations.

Thank you for your attention to this critical matter.

Sincerely,

Vivianne

President Marcos Jr., in his speech, then stressed the impacts of climate change to the nation-building efforts of his administration, saying: “We can never lose sight of our responsibility to the future. The economic agenda cannot and will not ever be compatible without the climate change agenda.”

Meanwhile, Save the Children Philippines is engaging children and youth to climate action through the Generation Hope Campaign. Children are already leading the way towards a safer, fairer, and happier future.

It is time to put children first and follow their lead. Join #GenerationHope now and together, let us create positive lasting change in the lives of children and the future we share: https://www.savethechildren.org.ph/generation-hope/