Children Call for Rights Awareness in the Celebration of the National Children’s Month

Children Call for Rights Awareness in Celebration of the National Children’s Month

“I’m always excited to participate in the National Children’s Month!”

Pedrito (not his real name), 16, is one of Save the Children Philippines’ child rights advocates. He is one of the many children across the country who are bravely speaking up about important issues affecting Filipino children. He considers National Children’s Month (NCM) an opportunity where he can express himself and be part of a greater cause.

In fact, he is participating in the cartoon-making workshop organized by Save the Children together with the Child Rights Network (CRN), NORFIL Foundation, Inc., and partners on November 18. The youth participants were oriented about Positive Parenting Bill, Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Bill, and the Civil Registration Bill.

“I want to know more about my rights and what I can learn about Positive Parenting,” Pedrito said. But he also shared the difficulties associated with maintaining good mental health as a young person. At the workshop, Pedrito and his fellow participants chose a particular children’s agenda and illustrated their thoughts with the theme “Empowered Children, Empower the Nation.”

Pedrito’s artwork, along with the works of the other participants, will be exhibited at the lobby of the House of Representatives beginning 20 November as the Congress opens its weeklong NCM child-centered activities through the “Children’s Dialogue” where legislators will present that status of their commitment to the children’s priority agenda.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 21 November 2023, the Save the Children Philippines, together with CRN and partners, will conduct the “Walang Manual sa Pagiging Magulang: A Positive Parenting Forum,” along with House Committee on the Welfare of Children Chairperson Rep. Angelica Natasha Co, and celebrity parent guests Candy Pangilinan and Denise Laurel, and hosted by Save the Children Philippines Ambassadors Ria Atayde and Katarina Rodriguez.

The Positive Parenting Forum aims to drive deeper conversations on raising children in love, dignity, and respect, and to gain a constituency of support for the passage of the Positive Parenting Bill. Once enacted, it will protect children from physical and humiliating punishment at home and in all settings.

On Wednesday, 22 November, Save the Children will hold the 4th Usapang Bata Research Forum which will feature studies on the theme “Children Born into the Climate Crisis and its Impact on Future Generations.” The hybrid event will be hosted by Save the Children Philippines child ambassador Xia Vigor and Miss Supranational 2023 First Runner-up, Pauline Amelinckx.

On Thursday, 23 November, at the Manila City Hall Clock Tower, Save the Children will also unveil its Christmas Fundraising Campaign “Tayo ang Pasko: Beyond the Bowl Launch,” to support programs against hunger and malnutrition among children most impacted by inequality and discrimination.

The theme of the 2023 National Children’s Month is “Healthy, Nourished, Sheltered: Ensuring the Right to Life for All.”