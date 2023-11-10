Children PWDs in Manila to receive monthly cash aid

Mayor Honey Lacuna, with (right) third district Congressman Joel Chua and Vice Yul Servo, carries a child on her lap during an event in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna, with (right) third district Congressman Joel Chua and Vice Yul Servo, carries a child on her lap during an event in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

GOOD news for households with children that are suffering from any form of disability.

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that soon, these children will also soon be receiving financial assistance from the Manila city government.

“Sa pamamagitan ng City Ordinance 8991 naman ay makakasama na rin sa benepisyaryo ng Social Amelioration Program (SAP) para sa 500 pesos monthly allowance ang mga batang may kapansanan,” Lacuna said.

The mayor also thanked the Manila City Council headed by Presiding Officer and Vice Mayor Yul Servo and the Manila City Councilors for having heeded her request when they passed the said ordinance without hitches.

It was learned that at least 2,158 children-residents who have disabilities stand to benefit from the said ordinance once it is implemented.

Thus, children with disability will be the latest addition to the list of sectors that receive monthly financial aid under the city’s SAP which was passed during the incumbency of Lacuna as the city’s vice mayor and Council Presiding Officer.

It was passed at the height of the pandemic when many Manila residents were economically displaced as the world reeled from the ill effects of COVID-19.

Under the said program, senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disability, students from the two city-run universities and senior high students all get monthly cash assistance from the city.

The college students receive P1,000 monthly allowance from the city while the senior high school students get P500 also every month, along with the solo parents, senior citizens and the PWDs.

“Makakaasa po kayo na ang inyong pamahalaang-lungsod ay patuloy na gumagawa ng paraan para paginhawain ang pamumuhay ng bawat pamilyang Manilenyo,” Lacuna assured the residents.