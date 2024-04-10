Chinay trader found hanging dead in her condo unit

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A 47-year-old Chinese-Filipina trader said to be suffering from depression was found dead inside her condo unit in Ermita, Manila early yesterday morning.

PCMS Boy Niño Baladjay of th Manila Police District -Homicide Section said the victim,. identified only as ‘Tess Korap,’ was found dead hanging by the neck with the use of a belt inside her unit at Grand Residences Mansion on Adriatico Street in Ermita.

The victim was found lifeless at 12:24 a.m. by her helper who said that the victim had been diagnosed with depression but refused to take the medicines prescribed to her, saying she would rather kill herself than take the drugs.

Police said the victim was last seen alive by a security guard while getting out of the condo, accompanied by her helper and her sister’s maid.

At around 6 p.m. on April 9, the victim’s helper went to her unit to bring food but she did not answer, prompting her to seek out the maid of the victim’s sister.

Together, they went back to the victim’s unit and forcibly opened the door, only to find the victim already dead, hanging by the neck from the stairwell.