Chinese and Taiwan fugitives nabbed by Bureau of Immigration

249 SHARES Share Tweet

SEVEN fugitives composed of four Chinese nationals and three Taiwanese were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration in Las Pinas on Wednesday.

(BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the fugitives were turned over to the BI’s custody after being arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier.

“We recently received information from their country that they are wanted fugitives hence, a mission order was issued against them and they were arrested for being undesirable aliens,” he said.

It was learned from BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval that the seven all allegedly worked in a fraud syndicate running an online gaming hub in the Philippines and that they will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation proceedings.

The four Chinese nationals were identified as Zhang Quanbao, Song Tianming, Yu Liming and Liu Jianxin while the three Taiwanese were Li Yi Liang, Huang Hsin-Chiang and Lin Yue Hong.

Information from authorities revealed that warrants of detention were issued against the Chinese nationals by the Public Security Bureau in China for Contract Fraud, Drug Trafficking, Telecom Fraud and Theft respectively.

On the other hand, the Taoyuan and Taichung District Prosecutors Office in Taiwan have issued warrants of arrest against the Taiwanese fugitives for fraud and ‘offenses of causing bodily harm’.