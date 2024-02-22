Chinese facing kidnapping charges stopped by BI from leaving the Philippines

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A CHINESE man charged with kidnapping and detaining a compatriot in Pampanga three years ago was barred from leaving the country by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) headed by Dennis Alcedo identified the passenger as Hu Zhen, 25, who was intercepted on Monday at the NAIA terminal 3 before he could board his flight to Singapore.

The BCIU reported that Hu was stopped from leaving after immigration supervisors on duty confirmed that he is the subject of an outstanding hold departure order (HDO) issued by the regional trial court in Angeles City.

“He is required to his court case before he can have his name lifted from the bureau’s hold departure list, as he claimed that said case was already dismissed,” said BI-BCIU overall deputy chief Joseph Cueto.

Records, nonetheless, showed that a case for kidnapping and serious illegal detention for ransom was filed against Hu and three other Chinese nationals before Angeles City RTC Branch 56 in March 30, 2020.

Prosecutors alleged that on Feb. 28, 2020 the four accused conspired and confederated to “willfully, unlawfully and feloniously abduct, detain and deprive” of his liberty another Chinese man by means of force.

The accused allegedly held the victim captive for more than two weeks and demanded a ransom of 300,000 Renminbi for his release. He was, however, released when rescued by a team of policemen from the PNP’s anti-kidnapping task for on March 15, 2020.

Tansingco lauded the BI personnel who successfully foiled Hu’s attempt to flee the country, citing the serious offenses that the Chinese passenger is accused of having committed.