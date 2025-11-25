Home>News>Chinese fugitives, 1 others in suspected fraud syndicate nabbed by BI-FSU
News

Chinese fugitives, 1 others in suspected fraud syndicate nabbed by BI-FSU

Itchie G. Cabayan1
Chinese fugitives
Some of the Chinese fugitives nabbed by BI-FSU. (JERRY S. TAN)

OPEERATIVES from the Bureau of Immigration-Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) arrested a high-profile Chinese fugitive inside a suspected fraud syndicate in San Miguel, Manila, along with 15 additional Chinese nationals in the vicinity, who failed to present valid passports or any legitimate immigration documentation when required by authorities.

In his report, FSU Chief Rendel Ryan Sy said that on Friday afternoon, FSU agents, in close coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–Special Detection and Field Unit (CIDG-SDFU), conducted a raid at the Sunland Building along Casal Street. The operation led to the arrest of Chen Qingyang, 38, who is wanted in China for major economic crimes.

Reportedly, Chen is the subject of an active detention warrant issued by the Quanzhou Public Security Bureau in 2019 and authorities said he embezzled more than CNY 3 million from a Chinese company while serving as its shareholder and legal representative.

The stolen funds were allegedly diverted for personal use, including investment purchases and credit card debt payments—acts considered grave economic offenses under Chinese law.

According to Sy, the FSU’s success is part of the BI’s intensified nationwide campaign against fugitives and foreign criminals taking cover in the Philippines and in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive to intensify operations against foreign-run criminal syndicates and safeguard the country from transnational threats.

He added that the site where Chen was found showed indicators of a suspected fraud syndicate, including thousands of gadgets and electronic devices consistent with online fraud or illicit digital operations.

As of this writing, all 16 arrested individuals face deportation cases for violation of immigration laws and will remain in the BI’s custody during the pendency of the cases filed against them by the BI.

DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

