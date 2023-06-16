Chinese Government donates 20k tons of fertilizer to the Ph

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In the unceasing efforts in suppressing the problem of food supply and the intensifying of programs for the food security in the country, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and Valenzuela City Mayor WES Gatchalian, personally accepted the 20,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer, donated by the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of the Philippines at the NFA Warehouse 5 in Barangay Malanday, Valenzuela City, June 16.

The donation was pushed through Embassy Note No. PG-274 dated from September 13, 2022. Moreover, in accordance to the Embassy Note No. 22-4617 signed last December 6, 2022, Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) are tasked to coordinate with the Chinese Embassy, through China Embassy Ambassador Huang Xilian, to facilitate the donation once the fertilizers set foot.

On the other hand, to focus on the storage and monitoring of the fertilizer grants, the DA signed a memorandum of agreement with the FPA that has the mandate to assure the agricultural sector of enough supplies of fertilizers.

As the concurrent Department of Agriculture Secretary, President Marcos Jr. led the handover ceremony of the donated fertilizers from the Chinese government through China Ambassador Huang Xilian. The granted agriculture materials will be temporarily kept and stored in the NFA Warehouse 5 in Malanday, Valenzuela City, before its official distribution to the farmer recipients from Department of Agriculture – Regional Field Office (DA-RFOs) I, II, III, CALABARZON and V. The purpose of this program is to help local farmers recover and help boost rice productivity for the year 2023.

In his message during the ceremonial turnover, President Marcos Jr. conveyed his utmost gratitude and appreciation to the Chinese Government for the assistance they provide for our agricultural growth. “China immediately understood the predicament that we were in, thus we have today the turnover of these 20,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer from China to the Philippines. It will tremendously aid our efforts to boost agricultural production, our nation’s pursuit of food security. Indeed, it is through these kind deeds, especially those that can be felt by our own people, that we reinforce the foundation of our bilateral ties, that of trust and that of neutral benefit,” he stated.

Also graced the momentous handover ceremony were Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary REX Gatchalian, Senator WIN Gatchalian, Valenzuela City Vice Mayor Lorie Natividad-Borja, City Councilors Ramon Encarnacion, Goyong Serrano, Louie Nolasco, Ghogho Deato Lee, Sel Sabino-Sy, Ricar Enriquez, Jonjon Bartolome, Mickey Pineda, Niña Lopez, Chiqui Carreon, representatives from the DA-RFOs I, II, III, CALABARZON, and V, Fertilizer Pesticide Authority (FPA), National Food Authority (NFA), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Budget Management, Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Treasury (BTr), Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Manila Harbor Center (MHC), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Philippine Archipelago International Trading Corp., and Planters Products Inc.