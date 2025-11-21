Chinese man wanted by Interpol attempts to flee RP, stopped by BI

332 SHARES Share Tweet

A Chinese national wanted by South Korean authorities and the Interpol was successfully intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) while trying to flee the country.

According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, the interception demonstrates the administration’s strengthened security posture, enhanced information-sharing and improved technological capabilities at the country’s ports and is pursuant to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify border protection and ensure that the Philippines does not become a transit point for international criminals.

A report from BI Interpol unit chief Peter de Guzman said that immigration officers intercepted Zheng Nanzhe, 50, a Chinese national married to a Filipina and residing in the Philippines, who attempted to depart the country on November 15 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 via Philippine Airlines flight PR 2621 bound for Kti Krong Ta Khmau, Cambodia.

During standard departure formalities, officers detected an active Interpol Red Notice issued in 2024 against Zheng, alerting officers to the subject’s identity and criminal background. He was immediately referred to duty supervisors for identity confirmation and verification of derogatory records.

Sandoval said Zheng is wanted in the Republic of Korea for large-scale telecommunications-based financial fraud committed in 2024 and that Korean authorities had reported that Zheng, a member of a telecom fraud syndicate, conspired with others to impersonate government investigators and deceive victims into surrendering their debit cards and liquidating personal assets under the guise of assisting in a criminal investigation.

Under the scheme, victims were manipulated into canceling savings accounts, securing loans using their homes as collateral and transferring significant funds to designated accounts.

Zheng subsequently withdrew or transferred the stolen funds—totaling 1.46 billion Korean won—into a VIP junket account and he now faces charges for violating the Special Act on the Prevention of Loss Caused by Telecommunications-Based Financial Fraud and Refund for Loss, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment under Korean law.

Meanwhile, Zheng will remain in the BI’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig while undergoing deportation proceedings.

